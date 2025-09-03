AlphaQuest LLC Makes New Investment in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. $MOFG

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.06.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $61.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $28,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,160. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $140,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,630.68. This represents a 9.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $190,882 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

