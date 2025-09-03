AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 2,973 Shares of CorMedix Inc $CRMD

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CorMedix by 699.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CorMedix during the first quarter worth $63,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the first quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in CorMedix during the first quarter worth $72,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRMD opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. CorMedix Inc has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. CorMedix had a net margin of 42.11% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4830.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRMD shares. D Boral Capital downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of CorMedix from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. D. Boral Capital downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CorMedix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

CorMedix Profile

(Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

