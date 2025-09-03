AlphaQuest LLC Purchases Shares of 1,031 Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,031 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.99 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PATK. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director John A. Forbes sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $263,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,387.42. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Rodino sold 22,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $2,469,954.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,780,197.44. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,288 shares of company stock worth $8,375,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

