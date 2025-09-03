AlphaQuest LLC Purchases Shares of 11,487 Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. $IAS

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 155,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 46,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 52,664 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 67,038 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ IAS opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.02 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Integral Ad Science has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $80,566.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 380,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,122.84. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,073 shares of company stock worth $289,641. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

