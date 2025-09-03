AlphaQuest LLC Raises Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 1,405.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 324.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth $136,000.

NYSE:PEB opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.77 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

