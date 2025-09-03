AlphaQuest LLC Raises Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 194.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 2.0%

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business had revenue of $468.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Zacks Research upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

