AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stake in Urban Edge Properties $UE

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 1,058.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2,238,800.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 22,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 872.7% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 464,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 416,502 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of UE stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

