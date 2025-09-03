AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Anterix Inc. $ATEX

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,050,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at $7,204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 38,770 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at $5,918,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Anterix Price Performance

ATEX opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $424.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Anterix had a net margin of 495.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

