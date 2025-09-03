AlphaQuest LLC Sells 13,289 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation $PGC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,289 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 340,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy purchased 3,720 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $97,612.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 39,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,744.96. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PGC stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $511.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $69.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PGC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

