AlphaQuest LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 89.5% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price objective (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $768.71.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,060. This trade represents a 36.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $749.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $727.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $663.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $773.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

