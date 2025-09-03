AlphaQuest LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. $TMCI

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. CWM LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 10,236.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 2.3%

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $452.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.71. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 23.01%.The firm had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

TMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $8.60) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

