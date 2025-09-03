AlphaQuest LLC Sells 22,709 Shares of Sonoco Products Company $SON

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,709 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 508.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 474.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SON shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products Company has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

