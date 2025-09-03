AlphaQuest LLC Sells 25,349 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,349 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

