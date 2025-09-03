AlphaQuest LLC Sells 540 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 963,780 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,369,000 after acquiring an additional 253,540 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Chewy by 515.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 163,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 137,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Chewy Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $1,250,000,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $312,601.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,903,047.94. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.