AlphaQuest LLC Sells 5,905 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,293,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,233,000 after acquiring an additional 504,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $420,276.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,810,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,229,008.72. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $546,334.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 353,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,555,206.80. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,712 shares of company stock worth $3,186,128. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MARA. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 6.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $2.13. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Digital

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

