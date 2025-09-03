AlphaQuest LLC Sells 7,036 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCTR. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 17.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VCTR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $73.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.89 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%.The company’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

