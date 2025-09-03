AlphaQuest LLC Takes $100,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 626.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,024 shares of the company's stock worth $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 778,652 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 8,675.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company's stock worth $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 509,952 shares during the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,612,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,872,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 815,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,541,000 after acquiring an additional 207,665 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised CarMax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $67.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%.The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. CarMax's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

