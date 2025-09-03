AlphaQuest LLC Trims Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

