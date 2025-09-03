AltiGen Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

AltiGen Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,100 shares, agrowthof22,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AltiGen Communications Stock Performance
Shares of ATGN stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. AltiGen Communications has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.
AltiGen Communications Company Profile
