AltiGen Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

AltiGen Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,100 shares, agrowthof22,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AltiGen Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ATGN stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. AltiGen Communications has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

AltiGen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

