Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,041,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 60,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MO stock opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.92%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

