Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,297,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926,749 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,037,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.92.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,095,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,473,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

