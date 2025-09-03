Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Novus Advisors LLC

Novus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Novus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Novus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,095,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,473,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.