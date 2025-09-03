Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,297,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926,749 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,037,963,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 25,095,411 shares of company stock worth $5,675,473,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

