Ambev S.A. $ABEV Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,757,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170,397 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $18,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ambev by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,823,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ambev by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ambev by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 810,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,372 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 660.0%. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

