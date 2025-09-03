American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 4,613 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. $HSTM

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 99.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 62.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthStream news, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $55,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,137 shares in the company, valued at $479,321.89. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a market cap of $830.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.39 million. HealthStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

