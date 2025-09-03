American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in 89BIO $ETNB

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,726 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in 89BIO were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 9,265.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 4,898.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in 89BIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in 89BIO by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of 89BIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $115,280.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 309,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,191.28. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

89BIO stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.19 and a quick ratio of 15.19. 89BIO has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 89BIO will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

