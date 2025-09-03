American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. $VIV

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,844,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 114,849 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,445,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 385,848 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonica Brasil Trading Down 2.4%

VIV opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Telefonica Brasil Dividend Announcement

Telefonica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Telefonica Brasil from $8.80 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $11.40 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

