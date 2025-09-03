American Century Companies Inc. Buys 4,552 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CECO. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.66 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.00%. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $51.00 target price on CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

In related news, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $1,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,000. This trade represents a 13.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio A. Mannarino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 77,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,719.39. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,128,900. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

