American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. $LWAY

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lifeway Foods were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

In related news, Director Jason Scott Scher sold 16,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $396,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $24.24. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.40 million, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.46. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LWAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lifeway Foods from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lifeway Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Lifeway Foods Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

