American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in WD-40 Company $WDFC

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WD-40 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WD-40 stock opened at $213.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.92 and a 200-day moving average of $231.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.13. WD-40 Company has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

