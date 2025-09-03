American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 111,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,943,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,648,000 after buying an additional 541,341 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 289,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Leerink Partners raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

