American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Taylor Devices, Inc. $TAYD

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Devices were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAYD. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Taylor Devices stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.97. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 million. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 16.40%.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

