American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Kellanova $K

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth $2,730,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Kellanova by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 157,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,260,429 shares of company stock valued at $100,650,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on K shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of K stock opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 59.84%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

