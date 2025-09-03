American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. $JRVR

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,111,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 93,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 76,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42,841 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.46 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on James River Group

James River Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.