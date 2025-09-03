American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in Cohu, Inc. $COHU

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cohu by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cohu by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cohu by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of COHU opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $901.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 22.11%.The company had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cohu has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

