American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YOU. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CLEAR Secure by 6.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 132.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The company had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insider Activity at CLEAR Secure

In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $428,256. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 201,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,190. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,027 shares of company stock worth $2,043,243 in the last ninety days. 39.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on YOU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

