American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Gorman-Rupp Company (The) $GRC

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRC. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 4,451.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Shares of GRC opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $43.79.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.60 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, analysts predict that Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.