American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Tanger Inc. $SKT

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Tanger by 3,451.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Tanger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger by 1,027.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tanger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SKT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Tanger Trading Down 2.1%

SKT opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. Tanger Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.02 million. Tanger had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.95%.

Tanger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.