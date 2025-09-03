American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 5,707 Shares of Citizens Financial Services Inc. $CZFS

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Services were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $44,077,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 39,858.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:CZFS opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $287.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.47.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 18.54%.The firm had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Citizens Financial Services Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

