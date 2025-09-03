American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 9,330 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. $VRDN

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 49.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

VRDN stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112,806.88% and a negative return on equity of 78.95%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

