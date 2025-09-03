American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 40.97%.The company had revenue of $70.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush upgraded National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

