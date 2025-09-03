American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 75,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $382,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,559,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 396,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 2.7%

IRT opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.