American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTSG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 15.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.55%.The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. BrightSpring Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $44,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 77,096,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,587,527.55. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 531,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $11,567,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,184,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754,892.75. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,919,941 shares of company stock valued at $337,025,856. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

