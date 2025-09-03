American Century Companies Inc. Sells 13,599 Shares of First Community Bancshares, Inc. $FCBC

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,599 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Community Bancshares were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Community Bancshares by 224.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered First Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

First Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. First Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $49.02.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 27.07%.The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.60 million.

First Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. First Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.42%.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

