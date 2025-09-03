American Century Companies Inc. Sells 42,554 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,554 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Bank of America upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 2.2%

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $229.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.24. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $230.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

