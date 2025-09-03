American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in Noah Holdings Ltd. $NOAH

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Noah were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 1,440.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Stock Performance

Shares of Noah stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Noah Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $812.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Noah Cuts Dividend

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.31 million. Noah had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 22.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $1.1572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 830.0%. Noah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Noah

(Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Read More

