American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,937 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,760,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,178,000 after purchasing an additional 265,590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,509 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,367,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after purchasing an additional 137,248 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,107,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 236,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 149,348 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $424.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

