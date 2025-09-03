American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 759.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 70,218 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 229,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,405,000 after purchasing an additional 104,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:AFG opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.73. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.73 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $1,343,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 326,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,883,106.30. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

