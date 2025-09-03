Analysts Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT at $142.72

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.7241.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.03. Airbnb has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $82,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,943,667.66. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,898. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,434,296 shares of company stock valued at $191,087,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Airbnb by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.