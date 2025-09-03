Analysts Set Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) PT at $14.43

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.4286.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.86. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 2,292.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 695.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 44,621 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

